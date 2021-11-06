DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €42.49 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($50.10).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DWS shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Friday, reaching €37.42 ($44.02). 91,993 shares of the company traded hands. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($36.99) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.40 and a 200 day moving average of €38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

