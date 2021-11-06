Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Raised to $27.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 4,472,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,901. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 91.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,239,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,930 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

