Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

DCO stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.