DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Shares of DSP Group stock remained flat at $$21.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSP Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of DSP Group worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

