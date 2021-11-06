Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera Sells 14,046 Shares

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 769,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

