Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.