Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.