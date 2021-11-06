DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head to Head Comparison

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15%

This table compares DRDGOLD and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.32 $93.88 million N/A N/A Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,391.09 -$5.62 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DRDGOLD and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

