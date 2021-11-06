Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.83.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,739. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.