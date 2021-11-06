Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 575,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

