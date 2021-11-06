Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.43. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($69,689.05). Also, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.