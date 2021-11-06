Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.