Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

DHC opened at $3.57 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $853.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

