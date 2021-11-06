Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 6,208,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

