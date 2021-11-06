discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 2.2%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,086 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,092 ($14.27). 60,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 128,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,116 ($14.58).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,085.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 84.00.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

