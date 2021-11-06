Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.32.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.