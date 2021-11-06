Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

INS stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

