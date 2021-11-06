Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,531 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mannatech were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MTEX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,140. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

