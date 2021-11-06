Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 54,644 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of PHX Minerals worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Robotti Robert grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 328,548 shares of company stock worth $871,066. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.