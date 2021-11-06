Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.