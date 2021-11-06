Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRMD stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

