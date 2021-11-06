Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.01 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $510.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

