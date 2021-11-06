Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

