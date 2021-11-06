DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 4,072,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.