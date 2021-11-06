DigitalBits Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $601.26 million and $3.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00311418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

