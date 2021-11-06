Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

