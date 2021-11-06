Diageo’s (DEO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.