DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -313.50 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DHT by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DHT by 104.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

