Dfyn Network (DFYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 30,838,326 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

