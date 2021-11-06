Devon Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will earn $3.17 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DVN. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

