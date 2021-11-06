Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

FRA:DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

