Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.77. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

