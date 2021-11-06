Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.