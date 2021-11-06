Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

