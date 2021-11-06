Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

