Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
