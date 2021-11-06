Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

