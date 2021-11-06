Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $42.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

