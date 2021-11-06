Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Trainline (LON:TRN) to Hold

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 412 ($5.38). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.15).

TRN stock opened at GBX 325.60 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.40.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

