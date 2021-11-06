Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Trainline (LON:TRN) to Hold

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 412 ($5.38). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.15).
TRN stock opened at GBX 325.60 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.40.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
