Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.73.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.