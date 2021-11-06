Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Denbury worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.