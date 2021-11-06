DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.69 or 1.00260182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

