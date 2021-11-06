Datamine Hits Market Capitalization of $371,450.02 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Datamine has a total market cap of $371,450.02 and approximately $13,245.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00398734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.92 or 0.01046424 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,567,200 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

