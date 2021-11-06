Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

