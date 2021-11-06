CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $197.29 and last traded at $194.17, with a volume of 2726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

