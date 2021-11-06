CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

