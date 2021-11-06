CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Robin Alfonso Acquires 2,000 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Robin Alfonso acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($65,064.02).

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 90.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,460.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.45. CVS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

