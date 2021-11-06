CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

