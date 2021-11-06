Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,611 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.59.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

