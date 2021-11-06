Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.