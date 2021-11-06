Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

